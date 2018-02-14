Mother suffering from rare disease wakes up with British accent

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An Arizona mom says that two years ago, she had a headache, laid down and woke up with a British accent.

She’s had it ever since.

KNXV reports that Michelle Myers isn’t making it up, and something similar actually happened to her twice before. Experts say she has a rare condition called Foreign Accent Syndrome. It usually accompanies a stroke, neurological damage or other underlying medical issues.

Myers says she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which causes easy bruising and painful joints.

“When I was a little girl, I used to always go to my mom and say ‘my bones hurt,’ she said.

Myers said the accent issue has come up three times in the past seven years.

The first time, she had an Irish accent and the second time an Australian accent. Both incidents lasted one week. But she’s had the British accent the past two years.

She said it’s hard to watch old videos of herself speaking normally. She said she stays positive, but she wants people to take her seriously.

“Some people think it’s physiological; others think it’s psychological,” she said. “People like me – we don’t care which one it is. We just really want to be taken seriously and if it is something that’s going to hurt me, help me.”

Continuing coverage.