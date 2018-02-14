Military vets and spouses renew wedding vows for Valentine’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – “I choose this day to continue to have you as my wife."

Forty-five years later, Fred and Pat Skidmore still say "I do."

"For richer or poorer, for better or worse."

With their son present, the couple renewed their wedding vows on this Valentine's Day.

Alfred is an Army Vietnam war veteran who suffers from multiple sclerosis and is also a cancer survivor.

He currently lives at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA, while his wife remains in their Lorain home.

"It was very hard in the beginning. But I have wonderful children and they make sure I get to come and see him a lot,” says Pat Skidmore.

The couple joined several other couples of different backgrounds and faiths at the VA for a vow renewal ceremony.

With bouquets in hand, each bride walked down the aisle as their spouses watched in awe.

Some are living with dementia, and want to remember for as long as possible the day their love became official to the world.

Rose and Donald Simmons have been married for more than six decades.

Rose says, "66 years, what's the secret? Everybody wants to know that. Be kind to one another and love each other."

After the ceremony, the couples gathered for a reception, each with a special cake of their own.

On this Valentine’s day, a re-commitment to a life filled with longevity and of course, love.