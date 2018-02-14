Man wanted for robbing, assaulting employee at Cleveland CVS

CLEVELAND– Detectives are working to identify the man they say robbed a CVS in Cleveland and attacked an employee.

The crime happened at about 8:50 a.m. Monday at the store on Pearl Road near Archwood Avenue.

According to the Cleveland Division of Police, a man walked down the aisles and put items into his duffel bag. When a worker told him the police had been called, the suspect hit him with the bag. Police said the suspect pushed the victim against a cooler and punched him in the face multiple times.

The man threw items from the shelves at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Janet Murphy at jmurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or 216-623-5218.