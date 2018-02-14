Luke Wilson, pro golfer Bill Haas involved in crash that killed one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Actor Luke Wilson and professional golfer Bill Haas were involved in a crash that killed one person Tuesday night.

The crash involved a Ferrari that collided with a BMW after grazing Wilson's SUV.

The driver of the Ferrari was killed; Haas was a passenger in the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Wilson is not reported to be injured.

Haas was scheduled to play in the Genesis Open beginning Thursday. There is no word yet on if he'll be well enough to take part in that event.

For more on this story, click here.