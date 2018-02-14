Local photographer offering free photo sessions for kids who face challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMHERST, Ohio - A local woman's personal project is an effort to support kids with challenges many people don't face.

Kathy Rogers is a photographer and mother. Her daughter, Hadley, was diagnosed with a rare neurological birth defect that affects her speech and more.

She decided to offer photo sessions at her studio in Amherst for kids who face challenges at no cost to families.

"I realized that there are so many kids out there exactly like Hadley, who are different and who have these challenges that they face every single day, and I just really want those kids to know that not only is different okay, but different is what makes them incredible, wonderful, amazing people," Rogers said.

One of Rogers' clients, Leann Lattea, who has a daughter who goes to school with Hadley and faces different challenges, said it helps her as a parent to not feel alone.

"It's actually comforting too to see that sometimes as a parent you feel like you're the only one and your kid is the only one, and for Kathy to be able to capture all of these different kids with all of these different challenges you don't feel like you're the only one," Lattea said.

Their daughters had a photo shoot together on Wednesday.

Rogers said she already has sessions booked through June.