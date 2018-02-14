× Larry Nance Sr. wants son to wear retired No. 22 for Cavs

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers legend Larry Nance Sr. wants his son to wear his retired No. 22 jersey.

Larry Nance Jr. joined the Cavs last week in a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline that sent Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers.

Nance Sr. was a three-time NBA All-Star, who spent 1987 through 1994 with the Cavaliers. His jersey number was retired in 1995.

“As soon as he called me and let me now that he got traded here, I called the Cavs and said, ‘He can have the number. Please give him the number.’ And I think he was calling, saying, ‘My dad deserves to keep that up there,'” Nance Sr. said on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo.

The older Nance said he would be proud to have his son wear his old number. Meanwhile, The 25-year-old is donning No. 24.

“So we’re just going to have that conversation a lot this summer, and hopefully I can talk him into it,” Sr. said.

The younger Nance was born in Akron and attended Revere High School in Richfield. He played for Wyoming and was selected in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft.

