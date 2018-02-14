Indians’ pitchers and catchers report for spring training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOODYEAR, Ariz.-- The Cleveland Indians got back to work on Wednesday as the Tribe's pitchers and catchers reported for spring training in Goodyear, Arizona.

Spotted around the facility were Corey Kluber, Andrew Miller, Carlos Carasco, Cody Allen, Mike Clevinger and Ryan Merritt.

The full squad reports on Feb. 18, but Michael Brantley, Lonnie Chisenhall and Yandy Diaz were there early. So was new Cleveland first baseman Yonder Alonso.

It was a sober start to training. On Tuesday night, the father of manager Terry Francona, Tito Francona, passed away at the age of 84.

The Indians play their first spring training game against Cincinnati on Feb. 23.

