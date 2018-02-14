× Increase in methamphetamine in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND– There is an increased amount of methamphetamine in Cuyahoga County.

Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said he is concerned because the Regional Science Forensic Laboratory has tested more meth within the last year.

In 2016, the lab tested 77 cases of fake ecstasy tablets and 37 cases of crystal meth. In 2017, those numbers were 135 and 181, respectively.

“Methamphetamine, a powerful stimulant, is becoming more prevalent in the seized drugs we are analyzing. We have not seen an increase in deaths from methamphetamine – our overarching problem there remains the opioids like fentanyl and the re-emergence of cocaine,” said Gilson, in a news release on Wednesday.

“But the appearance of methamphetamine is disturbing, as it has disastrous effects on people’s personal health and social well-being.”

If you or anyone that you know needs more information about drug addiction recovery, contact the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.