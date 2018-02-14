Grayton Road Tavern’s Queen of Hearts drawing lives on for another week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND– Players packed the Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland this Valentine’s Day, looking for love from the Queen of Hearts game.

“It’d be really awesome for someone to win on Valentine’s Day,” said Jennifer Natale, General Manager of the tavern.

Wednesday night, the jackpot rose to over $1.7 million, with well over 571,000 tickets sold.

Here’s how the game works: It starts with a board of 52 cards and two jokers face down. Each week, the bar selects one ticket. On the back of the ticket is a number corresponding to the cards. If that card is flipped over to reveal the queen of hearts, that person gets the cash. Tickets are $1.

After 46 weeks of exciting play it was down to only 8 cards left on the board Wednesday night for the drawing at 7:30 p.m.

However, once again they didn’t find the Queen.

“It’s been a crazy wild ride,” said Natale, “We’ll be back here next week with a larger jackpot and only 7 cards remaining.”

Tickets are $1 and can be purchased at J’s Skills, Lucky J’s, and Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

More information about ticket sales and times can be found on the Grayton Road Tavern website.