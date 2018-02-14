Florida Attorney General: ‘We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Fla. -- As the community of Parkland, Florida -- and the entire nation-- attempt to comprehend the "pure evil" actions of a school shooter, Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the funeral expenses for the school shooting victims would be covered by the state.

"We will pay for the funeral expenses of these poor victims and we'll do everything we can to help their families. The state of Florida, we will pay for counseling for the surviving victims. We will pay for students who need counseling," Bondi said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

Bondi also said Florida will monitor people claiming to represent the victims' families. GoFundMe will monitor everything, according to Bondi. "If you are donating to a crowdfunding site, GoFundMe is making sure that those funds will go to true victims and their families," she said.

Authorities say a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at the school Wednesday afternoon, killing 17 people. The shooter is in custody.

**Follow the very latest, here**