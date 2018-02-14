Brownies Made With Tea!

The Tea Lab's Queen Of Earl Brownies
Servings:   16 brownies
Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons The Tea Lab’s Queen Of Earl black tea
  • 4 ounces spring/filtered water
  • 4 ounces sugar
  • 8 Ounces Semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 cup firmly packed coconut or panela sugar (or use light or dark brown sugar)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (or use your favorite all purpose gluten-free flour blend)
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. Bring water to 190-200 degrees, and pour over tea leaves (use tea filter or infuser)
  2. Steep for 4-5 minutes and remove tea leaves.
  3. While hot, pour tea over sugar and dissolve. Let cool.
  4. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  5. Butter and flour an 8-inch square baking pan.
  6. In the top of a double boiler or in a heatproof bowl over barely simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter, stirring occasionally until smooth.
  7. Remove the pan from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
  8. Stir the ¼ cup of the Queen Of Earl simple syrup, coconut (or brown) sugar and vanilla into the chocolate mixture.
  9. Add the eggs and mix well. In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt.
  10. Slowly fold the flour mixture into the chocolate mixture, mixing well until blended.
  11. Stir in the chocolate chips and pour the batter into the prepared pan.
  12. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until a tester comes out clean.
  13. Remove from the oven and cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting into 2-inch squares.

The Tea Lab  
Tea isn’t just for drinking! Did you know it makes for a great dry rub?
5th Street Arcades
Cleveland, OH
(216) 650-7017
Lakewood, OH
(216) 712-4410
https://www.facebook.com/tealabcleveland/
https://tealabcle.com/