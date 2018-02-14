Brownies Made With Tea!

The Tea Lab's Queen Of Earl Brownies
Servings: 16 brownies
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons The Tea Lab’s Queen Of Earl black tea
- 4 ounces spring/filtered water
- 4 ounces sugar
- 8 Ounces Semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
- 1 cup firmly packed coconut or panela sugar (or use light or dark brown sugar)
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- 2 large eggs
- 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (or use your favorite all purpose gluten-free flour blend)
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
Directions
- Bring water to 190-200 degrees, and pour over tea leaves (use tea filter or infuser)
- Steep for 4-5 minutes and remove tea leaves.
- While hot, pour tea over sugar and dissolve. Let cool.
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Butter and flour an 8-inch square baking pan.
- In the top of a double boiler or in a heatproof bowl over barely simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter, stirring occasionally until smooth.
- Remove the pan from the heat and let cool to room temperature.
- Stir the ¼ cup of the Queen Of Earl simple syrup, coconut (or brown) sugar and vanilla into the chocolate mixture.
- Add the eggs and mix well. In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Slowly fold the flour mixture into the chocolate mixture, mixing well until blended.
- Stir in the chocolate chips and pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until a tester comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and cool for at least 10 minutes before cutting into 2-inch squares.
The Tea Lab
Tea isn’t just for drinking! Did you know it makes for a great dry rub?
5th Street Arcades
Cleveland, OH
(216) 650-7017
Lakewood, OH
(216) 712-4410
https://www.facebook.com/tealabcleveland/
https://tealabcle.com/