Broward County Sheriff shares important reminder after school shooting: ‘If you see something, say something’

PARKLAND, Florida -- "It's a horrific, horrific day."

Those words from Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel as he shared a tragic update Wednesday evening: At least 17 people were killed in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The victims included students and adults, the sheriff said. Twelve were killed inside the building and two died outside, he said. One died in the street and two died at the hospital, Israel said.

Sheriff Israel, whose own triplets graduated from the high school, said what happened makes him sick to his stomach. "It's catastrophic," he said.

The suspect, 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, is in custody. The sheriff said Cruz was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons. Police are investigating his digital profile, he said. So far, what they've found is "very, very disturbing," Israel said.

Sheriff Israel also took a moment to send out an important reminder: "If you see something, say something. If anybody has any indicator that someone's going through a behavioral change or on their social media that there are disturbing photos, perhaps bombs or firearms, or just videos or pictures that are just not right, please make sure law enforcement knows about it."

The @FBI has established a tipline. Please call 1-800-Call-FBI with any tips about the #stonemanshooting. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 14, 2018

**Continuing coverage on the shooting**