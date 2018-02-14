Amazing twist of fate: Woman adopts dog, realizes it’s the same pup she had to give up as a child

WEST BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman never imagined she’d see her beloved dog from childhood again.

But in a twist of fate, she got the dog back and in a very surprising way.

KDKA-TV Chloe is a Pomeranian-Poodle mix who’s easy to make friends with. Just like the puppy Nicole Grimes, of West Brownsville, got when she was 10 years old.

“When I was a little girl, I wanted a puppy, and I’d talk to my Nana about it,” said Grimes.

Her Nana listened, and one day surprised Nicole.

“My mom picked me from school, and my Nana was there and sitting on her lap was this beautiful puppy with a pink bow in her hair!” Grimes said.

She loved Chloe, but four years later: “My dad had gotten a job, and it was work from home. And when she was very young, she was like loud and everything.”

Reluctantly, they took Chloe to the Washington County Humane Society, hoping she’d wind up in a good home.

Fast forward eight years: “A few days ago, one of my Facebook friends made a posting that she needed to re-home an elderly dog, and I look at the picture and think, hmmmm…, that looks kind of familiar. And then I read the name Chloe and was like that’s really odd.”

She decided to get the dog and couldn’t help but notice an unusual familiarity.

“She just clicked with us right away,” said Grimes. “I don’t know! She came right to me.”

Her dad, Mark Bush, began to see it, too.

“Me and my daughter took her out to go to bathroom, and she started walking around in circles,” said Bush. “The original Chloe, we call her the O.C., used to do that.”

“And then she started doing the front paws… I said, I got to tell you the truth, I really think that’s her,” he said.

But they needed to know for sure, so they took Chloe to have a microchip in her scanned.

“And it was an exact match,” said Grimes with a wide smile. “This is my dog from when I was a little girl. It’s just the craziest thing.”

Given the unlikeliness of the two ever being reunited, Grimes thinks it’s the work of the woman who got her the dog in the first place.

“We think it’s a sign from my Nana. She passed three years ago, and we really think this is a sign from her,” she said.

Grimes believes Chloe had two different owners in the eight years that they were apart.