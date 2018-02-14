911 calls released in Lakemore police shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEMORE - A day after two men were seriously injured in a police shooting in the small village of Lakemore, 911 calls were released that shed more light on what took place.

The information released includes a call from an employee at the Tractor Supply Company reporting an attempted theft. The employee tells officers two suspects tried to steal a log splitter and then left in a van.

The employee describes the van and a few minutes later, a Lakemore police officer can be heard saying he spotted the vehicle on Main Street, which is behind the store.

A Springfield police officer arrived to assist.

Radio traffic released details on some of the actions of the officers.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

The two suspects remain hospitalized.

The officers were not injured.

A spokeswoman for BCI says it is not known if the suspects had a weapon. Agents obtained a search warrant and they plan to search the van Thursday.