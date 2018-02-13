Show Info: February 13, 2018
Cooking with Sandy
We’re kicking off Fat Tuesday with an authentic recipe for bourbon-soaked bread pudding with New Day viewer, Sandy Spinks!
Leen On Me Organizing
It’s not your mother’s linen closet! This area has turned into so much more! Eileen Adkins joined us this morning to get us organized!
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
VNTG Home
Remember the name Vintage Home? You will want to visit this place! It’s a hidden gem in the city of Cleveland! Prepare to be inspired and amazed!
1453 E. 36th Street,
Suite 4202, Cleveland,
OH 44114
216.505.4322
https://vntghome.com/
Great Lakes Science Center
Come one come all to the Science Center’s Curiosity Carnival this weekend!
Curiosity Carnival
February 17th -19th
www.GreatScience.com
Included in price of admission
The Gust Gallucci Company, Inc
Make the perfect pizza at home with a few easy tips!
http://tasteitaly.com/
Canary Travel
If you’re like me, you’ve just about had it with the winter weather! Why not escape to somewhere exotic like Jamaica?
www.canarytravel.com
Cleveland Botanical Garden
Every year Orchid Mania kicks off at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens and it reminds us that spring is just around the corner!
11030 East Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44106
(216) 707-2837
www.cbgarden.org
www.holdenarb.org
Kate’s Fish
We are one day away from the start of the Lenten season! Tired of pierogies and fish fries? Head to the West Side Market for something fresh!
http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/kates-fish/
Dr. Marc
True or False… cardiac arrest is another term for heart attack? Dr. Marc has the answer!