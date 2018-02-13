× Show Info: February 13, 2018

Cooking with Sandy

We’re kicking off Fat Tuesday with an authentic recipe for bourbon-soaked bread pudding with New Day viewer, Sandy Spinks!

Leen On Me Organizing

It’s not your mother’s linen closet! This area has turned into so much more! Eileen Adkins joined us this morning to get us organized!

www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com

VNTG Home

Remember the name Vintage Home? You will want to visit this place! It’s a hidden gem in the city of Cleveland! Prepare to be inspired and amazed!

1453 E. 36th Street,

Suite 4202, Cleveland,

OH 44114

216.505.4322

https://vntghome.com/

Great Lakes Science Center

Come one come all to the Science Center’s Curiosity Carnival this weekend!

Curiosity Carnival

February 17th -19th

www.GreatScience.com

Included in price of admission

The Gust Gallucci Company, Inc

Make the perfect pizza at home with a few easy tips!

http://tasteitaly.com/

Canary Travel

If you’re like me, you’ve just about had it with the winter weather! Why not escape to somewhere exotic like Jamaica?

www.canarytravel.com

Cleveland Botanical Garden

Every year Orchid Mania kicks off at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens and it reminds us that spring is just around the corner!

11030 East Boulevard

Cleveland, OH 44106

(216) 707-2837

www.cbgarden.org

www.holdenarb.org

Kate’s Fish

We are one day away from the start of the Lenten season! Tired of pierogies and fish fries? Head to the West Side Market for something fresh!

http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/kates-fish/

Dr. Marc

True or False… cardiac arrest is another term for heart attack? Dr. Marc has the answer!