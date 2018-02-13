Queen of Hearts jackpot at Cleveland tavern now over $1.5 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Queen of Hearts jackpot is now over $1.5 million. And, the next drawing is Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

The game at the Grayton Road Tavern in Cleveland started months back with a full deck of cards. Every week, one ticket is pulled and a card is flipped over looking for the Queen of Hearts.

Eight cards now remain.

Tickets are $1 and can be purchased at J’s Skills, Lucky J’s, and Harry Buffalo locations in North Olmsted, Elyria, Parma and Highland Heights.

And, Grayton Road Tavern wrote on its website tickets can be purchased at the tavern from 9 p.m. until midnight. They opened up that time slot to help with congestion with the neighboring businesses.

