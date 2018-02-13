Ohio man convicted in killings of 9 people could be released from prison

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio man who acknowledged his role in nine killings in the Toledo area could be released from prison.

Attorneys for 59-year-old Nathaniel Cook are expected to file for his judicial release under the terms of his plea agreement. Cook pleaded guilty to attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping in exchange for 20 years in prison, which ends Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Cook and his 68-year-old brother Anthony Cook killed nine people between 1973 and 1981. Anthony Cook is serving two life terms in prison.

The Lucas County prosecutor’s office has filed a motion for Nathaniel Cook to be evaluated for a possible designation as a sexual predator.

Prosecutor Julia Bates says the designation would help officials keep an eye on Cook for the rest of his life.