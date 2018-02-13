Missing: Karyna Quinones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Karyna Quinones, 15, hasn't been seen since Jan. 5.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

She sometimes wears glasses.

She was last seen at home on Parkmount Avenue in Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Buren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

