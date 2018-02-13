LIVE VIDEO: City of Westerville holds vigil to honor slain officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – The city of Westerville, Ohio is gathering Tuesday evening to honor and mourn the two police officers who were killed there over the weekend.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a town home where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder.

A public visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, on Friday. The visitation starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a funeral. Both are open to the public. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Concerns of Police Survivors, a non-profit organization, which is a peer support network.

