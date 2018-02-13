K-9 partner will live with fallen officer’s family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- The K-9 partner of a fallen Westerville, Ohio, police officer will stay with the officer's family.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said the therapeutic value of having Sam stay with the family is "immeasurable." "You've got three little girls that are hurting real bad," the chief said.

Sam was the K-9 partner of Officer Eric Joering.

According to a post on the Ohio Going Blue Facebook page, K-9 Sam was in Joering’s cruiser when the deadly shooting happened. Ohio Going Blue said the pup had been staying with his original trainer, but Chief Morbitzer gave an update Tuesday, saying Sam will remain with Officer Joering's wife and three daughters.

Westerville Police Officers Joering, 39 and Anthony Morelli, 54, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up on Saturday.

