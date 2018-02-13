Jury to resume deliberations in Alianna DeFreeze trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Deliberations will continue Tuesday in the trial of Christopher Whitaker.

During six days of testimony, jurors saw an interrogation in which Whitaker repeatedly changed his story before eventually confessing to the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, claiming he was high on crack cocaine at the time.

Whitaker, 45, is on trial on charges of kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder in the January 2017 slaying of DeFreeze. She went missing on her way to school on Cleveland's east side. Her body was found by police in a vacant house on Fuller Avenue three days later.

Investigators testified that DNA evidence and a footprint in blood linked Whitaker to the crime. A deputy medical examiner testified that DeFreeze died of multiple wounds caused by tools found in the house.

Whitaker's attorneys said that he does not contest the charges against him and has taken responsibility for his actions. They appear to be focused on sparing his life during the death penalty phase of the trial, when they will present drug use as a mitigating factor.

