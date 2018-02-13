Helicopter video shows authorities locate missing 9-year-old Tuscarawas County boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOVER, Ohio-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol released video on Tuesday of the moment authorities located a missing 9-year-old boy.

The boy ran away from his home in the Dover area early Saturday morning. Temperatures hovered just above freezing in the snow-covered woods surrounding the family's house as a desperate search began.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office was joined by troopers and Dover firefighters.

"The K-9 tracked for a while with the aid of some footprints in the snow that were found initially, but they ended up going to a driveway and onto a road and then after a while, the K-9 lost his track," said Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell.

After hours of searching on the ground, the patrol used its helicopter, which is equipped with a thermal imaging camera. An hour later, the boy was located on a hill across from the family's home. He was asleep in the snow.

40.520620 -81.474005