Funeral arrangements set for 2 fallen Westerville officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio -- Funeral arrangements have been made for two Westerville officers who were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call.

Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a town home where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.

Smith has been charged with aggravated murder.

A public visitation will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 313 N. State St., Westerville, on Friday. The visitation starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by a funeral.

Both are open to the public.

