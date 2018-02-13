Fox Recipe Box: Lee Ann’s Fox 8 Love Cake
CLEVELAND, Oh — Leave it to country chef Lee Ann Miller to share the perfect Valentine’s Day recipe with her Fox 8 family. She calls it a Love Cake and she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how to put the sweet treat together.
Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.
Lee Ann’s Fox 8 Love Cake
1 Devil’s Food cake mix
1 (3.4 oz) package vanilla instant pudding
4 eggs
¾ cup water
¾ cup vegetable oil
Filling:
1 (8 oz.) cream cheese
1 (15 oz.) Ricotta cheese
4 eggs
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Frosting:
1 cup milk
1 (3.4 oz) package vanilla instant pudding
1 (8 oz.) Cool Whip
Homemade Chocolate Sauce
Mix cake mix with following 4 ingredients. Pour into 13” x 9” baking cake pan. Line pan with wax paper, including up the sides. For filling, mix all 5 ingredients well, making sure there are no lumps. Slowly pour filling over cake batter. Bake at 325 degrees for 65-68 minutes. Cool for about 10-12 minutes then invert onto cookie sheet or cake plate. Cool and frost top and sides of cake. Drizzle with chocolate sauce.
Homemade Chocolate Sauce
1 stick butter
5 oz. Bakers semi-sweet chocolate
1-3/4 cups granulated sugar
¼ cup light corn syrup
1 (12 oz.) can evaporated milk
pinch of salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a double boiler, melt chocolate, butter, sugar and corn syrup. Add milk and salt. Stir thoroughly. Bring water in bottom of the double boiler to a rolling boil. Just before chocolate boils, remove from heat and stir in vanilla. When cool, pour in jars and store in refrigerator. Drizzle over cake or perfect over ice cream.