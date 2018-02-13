Former Akron Police Chief James Nice sentenced to probation, can never be police officer again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Former Akron Police Chief James Nice pleaded guilty Tuesday to misusing a law-enforcement database.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, as part of the plea, Nice was ordered to surrender his law enforcement certificate -- he can never be a police officer again.

Nice was sentenced to 180 days in jail; that sentence was suspended. He was given one-year probation and fined the maximum of $1,000. He must also pay court costs.

Nice's resignation was requested in August of 2017.

Akron officials had previously announced Nice was accused of potential misconduct involving an investigation into his nephew; having a sexual relationship with a member of the police force; and making “derogatory remarks.” The I-Team reported the ex-chief used a slur against African-Americans.

