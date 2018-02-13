Enjoy a three-course, Valentine’s Day meal at Merwin’s Wharf!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's almost Valentine's Day ... do you have plans with your sweet someone yet?

At Merwin's Wharf, inside Rivergate Park of the Cleveland Metroparks, all you have to do is show up, and they'll take care of the rest.

The restaurant, led by Executive Chef Nick Lanzo, is featuring a 3-course meal for Valentine's Day.

Diners can choose an appetizer, entree, dessert, and a drink option. Some of the options include, Crab Carbonara, Salmon Osso Bucco, and lobster tails over smashed potatoes.

Price per couple: $60.

For more information, click here.

