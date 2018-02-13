× Elyria woman accused of posing as home health care worker to prey on elderly

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria woman is facing charges after police say she posed as a home health care aid to steal from the elderly.

Charlene Jones, 33, was arrested on Monday for the crimes. Her bond is set at $3,000.

The first victim was a 90-year-old woman. According to the police report, Jones went to the woman’s house at about 3 p.m. on Jan. 31. She told the victim she was a health care worker and she needed to check on the victim’s well being.

Jones told the elderly woman she needed to pay $40 for a chair for her shower, the report said. The victim gave her the money and asked for a receipt, which she didn’t receive. The suspect also went into the victim’s bedroom and took money from her purse, police said.

According to the police report, Jones knew personal and health information about her victim.

Elyria police said they believe Jones is responsible for a similar incident at about 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 involving a woman with mental disabilities.

The second victim told police the suspect demanded money, grabbed her by the shoulder and refused to let go. Jones also took cash from this woman’s purse, the report said.