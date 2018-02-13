Creepy or cool? Robot dog can open doors

In the latest video from robotics firm Boston Dynamics, the company shows off a ‘SpotMini’ that can open doors.

In the video, one robotic dog extends a mouth-like clamp, and opens the door wide for his robotic friend, then they both head on through.

A Carnegie Mellon roboticist tells CBS News, the robot could be useful for things like delivering packages from trucks to the door, and it could also be used for cleaning up the environment.

Some were a little terrified of the robot, and some say it reminds them of a creature featured in the sci-fi show “Black Mirror.”

This is one of the most terrifying things I’ve seen in all my life pic.twitter.com/Yp9xlhdKC9 — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 12, 2018

Boston Dynamics' robot dog is 'Black Mirror' come to life, and people are freaking out https://t.co/G5xN3iSo3m — Nate Kelly (@News_by_Nate) February 13, 2018