“Best Dang Bread Pudding" or Mardi Gras bread Pudding

I dozen Day Old Donuts

( your Choice-flavors)cut up

2 Cups Of heavy cream

2-3 Eggs

Cinnamon

1/2 Brown Sugar

2 table spoons honey

1 cup of Blackberries

1 cup Bourbon soaked Cherries

Powder sugar to sprinkle on top after baked

Pre Heat oven to 350

Line Muffin tin muffin liners ( paper or foil cups) or square cake pan

Mix all ingredients in large bowl

Scoop table spoons full of batter into muffin tins or pour batter in cake pan

Cool bread pudding in muffin cups 20 minuets

30 minuets for bread pudding in cake pan

Sprinkle powdered sugar on top/ serve with vanilla ice cream if you desire