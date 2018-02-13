Authorities on scene of police-involved shooting in Lakemore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEMORE, Ohio -- State agents and police are on scene for a police-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday.

SkyFox captured video of the scene that shows several police cars and a state Bureau of Criminal Investigation van in the area.

Police are releasing very little information at this time.

Sources tell the Fox 8 I-Team that two suspects have been injured.

Both officers involved are OK.

Fox 8 has a crew headed to the scene and will post more information when it becomes available.