Would you know what to do? How to save a life using CPR

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS-Would you know how to perform life-saving measures on someone in need? All this week, we are showing you how to safely administer CPR, perform the Heimlich, use an EpiPen, and what to do if someone is having a stroke.

We recently sat down with the McHugh's of Mayfield Heights. Tim McHugh is thankful for his wife's extraordinary measures that saved his life.

“Every day is a gift there are no more bad days, every day is a good day,” Karen says. She says that’s her mindset after a summer night when pressure in her husband’s ears turned into chest pain.

“No question it was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Karen remembered.

“I unloaded the car, was doing all that stuff and then I got nauseous and actually sick which we kind of blew off,” Tim explains. Tim sat down on the couch in front of the TV to take a rest. But not long after, when Karen was in the other room he had a massive heart attack.

“All of a sudden I heard this crash and I went running back into the family room and Tim had fallen onto the floor hit the coffee table,” she said.

Tim had absolutely no history of heart problems and had no thought that he might be having a heart attack, but he was lying unconscious on the living room floor.

Karen called 911 and the dispatcher started asking her questions. When Karen realized that Tim wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, she started doing CPR. Thankfully, Karen had learned CPR decades before as a Girl Scout and the skill came back.

“I never actually thought I would use it,” she said.

“Now to remember it from back in that day is phenomenal you know to the point that she actually did it correctly that I’m still here today,” said Tim.

Would you know what to do if someone near you or maybe a loved one, had a cardiac event and needed CPR? There are AEDs in nearly every public place, but would you be confident in operating one?

FOX8 went to the American Heart Association Training Center at the Cleveland Clinic. Daniel Solomon is the program coordinator and explained the life-saving skill can be learned in just a few minutes.

Solomon says always call 911 first. Then do perform CPR expose the person’s chest and begin chest compressions with one hand over the other placed in the center of the chest.

You should push hard and fast and continue until help arrives. You can switch off performing chest compressions with another person every two minutes if necessary.

If you have access to an AED open it immediately and follow the instructions.

The training came back to Karen when she needed it most and she says a lesson is CPR is worth everyone’s time.

“It is so valuable you cannot even imagine. We were told that Tim would have not only died that night, he would have stayed dead, if I would have not begun immediate CPR ,” she said.

If you are interested in learning CPR you can find a class near you by visiting the website for the American Red Cross.