Son of Cavs owner Dan Gilbert to have brain surgery

CLEVELAND– The son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is scheduled for major brain surgery this week in Detroit, ESPN reported early Monday morning.

Nick Gilbert, 21, was born with neurofibromatosis. It’s a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. The tumors are usually noncancerous.

The younger Gilbert gained national attention during the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery. With his thick-rimmed glasses and bow tie, he was the Cavs’ representative and good luck charm.

When asked about his dad calling him a hero, Nick answered with, “What’s not to like?” which took on a life of its own.

The Cavaliers scored the No. 1 pick that year, ultimately selecting Kyrie Irving.

Dan Gilbert is the founder of Quicken Loans and the chairman of JACK Entertainment. He also owns the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Gladiators and Canton Charge.