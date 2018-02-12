Seen on TV: 2/12/18
Here are the web links for Saturday, Feb. 12, 2018:
- Click here for Westerville police GoFundMe
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here for more on the recreation activities at the Cleveland Metroparks
- Click here for man with cancer’s bucket list
- Click here for more on the Waterloo Alley Cat Project
- Click here for the morning show reunion
- Click here for more information on Birds of Prey weekend
- Click here for more on the Rock Hall
- Click here for City of Cleveland vehicle damage claims
- Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
- Click here for more on W.A. Smith Financial Group
- Click here for more on Soup for the Soul
- Click here for Queen of Hearts ticket locations
- Click here for information on the Cleveland Polar Plunge
- Click here for information on Cleveland police Boy Tie Drive
- Click here for Vietnam photo exhibit information
- Click here for information on St. Jude Dream Home 2018
- Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea for us to check out
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for Boston Mills/Brandywine information
- Click here for more on The Troll Hole Museum
- Click hereto sign the petition for Christie Montrella
- Click here to find locations for vaccines near you.
- Click here to file a consumer complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office
- Click here for the Jack Cleveland Casino
- Click here for the Chalet toboggan chutes
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the American Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region
- Click here for Cleveland Metropolitan School District Bus Tracker
- Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
- Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
- Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
- Click here for RTA routes
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc