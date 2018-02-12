× Pro football star named in downtown Cleveland altercation

CLEVELAND – A woman filed a report with Cleveland police saying Kansas City Chief’s running back, Kareem Hunt, “shoved and pushed” her during an altercation at the downtown Cleveland entertainment complex called The 9.

The incident happened early Saturday morning. Police ended up filing two reports due to conflicting claims from people at the scene.

No criminal charges have been filed.

According to the police report, the 19-year-old woman claims Hunt pushed her in the hallway, causing scratches on her left knee, right hand and chest.

A friend of Hunt’s also filed a report against the 19-year-old woman, saying the woman assaulted her.

Cleveland police spokeswoman, Jennifer Ciaccia, says it will be up to the complaining party to meet with the prosecutor’s office to determine if any charges should be filed.

Hunt was a local football star and now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.