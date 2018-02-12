× Paid parking to begin at West Side Market later this month

CLEVELAND– Getting to Cleveland’s West Side Market may soon get a little easier, but cost you a small fee.

The city of Cleveland announced today paid parking will begin at the West Side Market on Tuesday, February 27.

The recent improvements to the West Side Market parking lot include an increase of more than 100 spaces and added lighting.

According to the city’s news release, the new parking structure will relieve congestion and improve overall customer experience for visitors. West Side Market vendors and Ohio City businesses helped the City establish the fee structure.

The parking lot will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. The first 90 minutes are free for anyone parking between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. After 90 minutes, you pay $1/hour at a maximum of $10 per day.

The city said in its release the machines near the parking lot take credit card or cash. If you have questions about the process, uniformed parking ambassadors will be available during the initial period to assist customers with the equipment.

