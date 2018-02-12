× Ohio Gov. Kasich orders flags at half-staff for fallen Westerville officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio Gov. John Kasich ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor two Westerville police officers who were killed over the weekend.

The victims, 39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli, were shot and killed while responding to a 911 hang-up in Westerville on Saturday. The suspect, who was wounded, has been charged with aggravated murder.

Kasich released this statement Monday morning:

“In honor of the lives and service of Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States of America and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state of Ohio effective immediately through their interments.”

