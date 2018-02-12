× Northeast Ohio man charged with buying gun for suspect accused of killing Westerville officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Warrensville Heights man has been charged after authorities say he bought a gun for the man accused of shooting and killing two Westerville, Ohio, police officers.

According to the Department of Justice, Gerald A. Lawson III, 30, was charged with aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Federal agents arrested Lawson on Monday.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the complaint, when Westerville Police Officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering responded to a disturbance call on Cross Wind Drive in Westerville, the suspect, Quentin L. Smith, was armed with a Glock semi-automatic handgun.

The DOJ says as a convicted felon, Smith is prohibited from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

According to the Department of Justice, an undisclosed witness told investigators Smith gave Lawson money for the firearm and an extra $100 to compensate Lawson — who knew Smith had been convicted of a felony – for buying the gun for him.

Investigators say Lawson and Smith have a long history of friendship.

**Continuing coverage, here**