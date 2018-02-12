Mom trying to get another AED for Brush High School after son died from sudden cardiac arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio– The mom of a Brush High School student who died from sudden cardiac arrest last year is trying to help the school get another AED for its new fitness training center.

Alec Kornet, 17, was at hockey practice on February 14, 2017 when he didn’t feel well, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. Kornet died later that day at the hospital.

“Alec had a larger-than-life personality in his 17 years. He was silly and he was also kind,”said Stephanie Kornet, Alec's mother.

Alec's family started a foundation to spread awareness and provide heart screenings to high school athletes. Now Kornet is also trying to get an AED for the school’s new ArcFit Center. Student athletes work out at the center and it is also the home of the school’s athletic training program.

The school has two AEDs in the building, but there is not one directly inside the ArcFit Center.

Kornet has entered a contest with the foundation GotAED. If she gets enough likes on her Facebook video telling her son’s story, she could win a free AED.

“Now knowing what I know after what we’ve been through the past year, I really, really want one in the workout room,” she explained.

AEDs run up to a couple thousand dollars and Kornet says they also have some upkeep fees.

