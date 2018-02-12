Missing: Azrael Cooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Azrael Cooper is 14 years old. She was last seen at the Applewood Center on West 25th Street in Cleveland on Oct. 4.

She is 5 foot 2 and weighs 100 pounds. Police said she suffers from bi-polar disorder and PTSD.

If you have any information on Azrael's whereabouts, call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-2704.

