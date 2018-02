WESTERVILLE, Ohio – Otterbein University hosted a vigil to honor the memory of two slain Westerville police officers Monday evening.

39-year-old Eric Joering and 54-year-old Anthony Morelli were shot and killed Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome.

The 30-year-old suspect, Quentin Smith, was wounded. Columbus police are handling the investigation and have charged Smith with aggravated murder.

