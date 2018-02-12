‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Selena Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Selena Smith's message:

"I am living Dr. King's dream because I am attending an incredible school that has opened so many opportunities for me, and it is an extremely diverse school.

I have a diverse set of friends and my family is also diverse.

I don't think my school would have been able to create such a community of students from different backgrounds and beliefs if it were not for Dr. King`s dream.

I am living his dream because I will continue to succeed in my classes, in sports, in college, and in a career after I earn a degree.

I am living his dream because people like me have opportunities that we didn`t have decades ago.

I am living his dream because I am a driven student, and I will go to college."

