Fox Recipe Box: Mardi Gras Mac & Cheese

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Cleveland Metroparks is celebrating Mardi Gras with New Orleans inspired cuisine and live music.

Chef Nick Lanzo is the Executive Chef at the popular riverfront restaurant and he shared a festive mac and cheese recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.

Click here to learn more about Merwin’s Wharf and their Mardi Gras celebration.

Crawfish & Andouille Sausage Mac & Cheese

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

2 oz. Andouille Sausage, cooked

½ oz. roasted red pepper

½ oz. caramelized onion (cook ahead of time)

4 oz. Crawfish

7 oz. Cavatappi pasta (or macaroni)

1 tbsp. roasted garlic

5 oz. heavy cream

1 oz. shredded white cheddar

1 oz. shredded Gruyere

¼ C. crushed Ritz crackers

1 tsp. Cajun seasoning

Salt

Pepper

In a medium sauté pan, melt butter, toss in Andouille sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and sauté for two minutes.

Add roasted garlic, cream, and Cajun seasoning, bring to a simmer.

Add pasta and crawfish, and stir in until warm and cream is reduced by ¼.

Add cheese and stir. Add salt & pepper to taste. Cook until melted.

Transfer into an oven-safe dish and sprinkle crushed Ritz crackers over top.

Place in a preheated 350 degree oven until golden brown on top and cheese starts to bubble, approximately 6-8 minutes.

Remove from oven, serve & enjoy!