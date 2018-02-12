Fox Recipe Box: Mardi Gras Mac & Cheese

CLEVELAND, Oh — The Cleveland Metroparks is celebrating Mardi Gras with New Orleans inspired cuisine and live music.
Chef Nick Lanzo is the Executive Chef at the popular riverfront restaurant and he shared a festive mac and cheese recipe with Fox 8’s Stefani Schaefer.
Click here to learn more about Merwin’s Wharf and their Mardi Gras celebration.
Crawfish & Andouille Sausage Mac & Cheese
1 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 oz. Andouille Sausage, cooked
½ oz. roasted red pepper
½ oz. caramelized onion (cook ahead of time)
4 oz. Crawfish
7 oz. Cavatappi pasta (or macaroni)
1 tbsp. roasted garlic
5 oz. heavy cream
1 oz. shredded white cheddar
1 oz. shredded Gruyere
¼ C. crushed Ritz crackers
1 tsp. Cajun seasoning
Salt
Pepper
In a medium sauté pan, melt butter, toss in Andouille sausage, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers and sauté for two minutes.
Add roasted garlic, cream, and Cajun seasoning, bring to a simmer.
Add pasta and crawfish, and stir in until warm and cream is reduced by ¼.
Add cheese and stir. Add salt & pepper to taste. Cook until melted.
Transfer into an oven-safe dish and sprinkle crushed Ritz crackers over top.
Place in a preheated 350 degree oven until golden brown on top and cheese starts to bubble, approximately 6-8 minutes.
Remove from oven, serve & enjoy!