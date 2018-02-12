Former Browns player Mohamed Massaquoi talks about losing hand in ATV accident

Mohamed Massaquoi, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the second round in 2009, has opened up about a life-changing ATV accident that happened last April.

In a video published Monday on The Players’ Tribune, the 31-year-old explains in detail the horrible accident that led to most of his hand being amputated.

Massaquoi said when it happened, he thought his hand was just broken, but his friend said it looked like it went through a meat grinder.

Doctors tried to save his hand, but he was left with a thumb, and now he has a prosthetic device.

“This gives you perspective of just how precious life is — how fast things can change,” Massaquoi said.

He is thankful for the support of his family and friends.

**You can watch the entire video, below**