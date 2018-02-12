Forecast: Cold, but at least we’ll have some sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - As temperatures dropped into the teens overnight, keep in mind untreated surfaces started to refreeze, creating some slick spots across the area.

High pressure begins to build in today, giving us a break from our unsettled weather pattern and bringing back the sunshine! This trend will continue through Valentine’s Day.

Despite the sun, Monday will be cold but look ahead towards midweek…50’s show up in the forecast! Enjoy. Our next shot of rain showers arrives Wednesday night.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast: