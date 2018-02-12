First name basis? Social media post asks how students should address teachers

A video that is circulating on social media has some people questioning how students should address their teachers.

In the video, a student can be heard addressing her teachers by their first names.

In most cases, the teachers answered her questions with no regard for how they were addressed.

A couple of the teachers were quick to correct her and let her know that she should not call them by their first names. They prefer to be called “Mr.” or “Mrs.”

The video has been viewed nearly 10 million times on Twitter and generated thousands of comments.

