Ex-Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel talks about mental health in ‘GMA’ interview

COLLEGE STATION, Texas– Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel opened up about his struggles with mental health during an interview with “Good Morning America.”

The interview aired Monday morning, and covered family, football and depression.

The Browns selected Manziel with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. After inconsistent play and several off-the-field issues, including a domestic assault charge that was eventually dropped, Cleveland cut the QB in 2016. He also spent a stint in rehab.

“Watching other guys doing what I want to be doing and I’m sitting on the couch, being a loser,” Manziel told “GMA.”

“I had a sense of entitlement about what I had accomplished at the age that I accomplished it, and I got so ingrained in caring about what Johnny wanted,” the former Heisman Trophy winner said.

Manziel admitted that he was self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. He said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder less than a year ago. Since then, he’s been taking medication and going to therapy.

“At the end of the day, when you’re left staring at the ceiling by yourself and you’re back in that depression and back in that hole, that dark hole of sitting in a room by yourself, being super depressed, thinking about all the mistakes you’ve made in you life. Where did that get me? Where did that get me beside out of the NFL? Where did that get me? Disgraced?” Manziel said.

He said his goal is to get back into the NFL. Last month, Manziel was engaged in negotiations with the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Former NFL star @JManziel2 reflects on 'mistakes,' reveals bipolar diagnosis in an exclusive interview with @tjholmes. https://t.co/gZfdnK5Ybz pic.twitter.com/eZl0XPpUzN — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 12, 2018

