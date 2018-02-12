× Closing arguments to begin in Alianna DeFreeze trial

CLEVELAND-Prosecutors rested their case in the trial of Christopher Whitaker, and the jury is expected to hear closing arguments Monday afternoon before beginning deliberations.

During the trial, which has lasted more than a week, jurors saw interrogation tapes in which Whitaker confessed to the murder of 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze, claiming he was high on crack cocaine at the time.

Whitaker, 45, is on trial on charges of kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder in the January, 2017 slaying of DeFreeze. She went missing on her way to school on Cleveland’s east side. Her body was found by police in a vacant house on Fuller Avenue three days later.

Monday, jurors saw video of a second interrogation and heard jailhouse phone calls made by Whitaker. Last week, investigators testified that DNA evidence and a footprint in blood linked Whitaker to the crime. A Deputy Medical

Examiner testified that DeFreeze died of multiple wounds caused by tools found in the house.

Whitaker’s attorneys stated during opening statements that he does not contest the charges against him. They appear to be focused on sparing his life during the death penalty phase of the trial.