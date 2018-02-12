As severe flu season continues, flu shots getting harder to find

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - An already aggressive flu season is becoming more challenging.

The CDC is reporting “spot shortages” of antiviral drugs used to combat the virus. To fix the problem, the Centers for Disease Control has begun working with manufacturers and insurance companies to ensure people get the medications they need.

Additionally, some pharmacies, including those in NE Ohio, are running low or running out of the flu vaccine at some store locations.

Cuyahoga County Health Commissioner Terry Allan said, “We know right now that some people are reporting they’re having some difficulty finding the vaccine, it’s important they continue searching. There are doses available you just may need to look a little harder, or make some calls to various drug stores.”

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is still encouraging people to get vaccinated. Although it may not prevent the flu, it has been lessening the severity of the illness.

The commissioner says there are about 36,000 fatalities in the United States during a normal flu season and that the CDC is projecting 50,000 or more this year.

“Flu is nothing to fool around with,” said Allan. “And we still have a few more months of flu activity.”