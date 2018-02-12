× Actor Michael Keaton to speak at Kent State commencement

KENT, Ohio– Kent State University has tapped former student and Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton for its spring commencement speaker.

The ceremony is set for May 12 and is Kent State’s second university-wide commencement.

“Michael Keaton developed big dreams and a passion for bringing his characters to life that was sparked in part by his time at Kent State,” said Kent State President Beverly Warren in a news release on Monday. “This is a rare opportunity for our students to hear from someone who has walked in their shoes and now has risen to the top of his field.”

Keaton was a journalism major at Kent State in 1971 before moving on to pursue an acting career.

He was nominated for an Oscar for his role in 2014’s “Birdman.” His career spans four decades, staring as the title characters in “Beetlejuice” and “Batman.”

“I am looking forward to coming back and taking part in Kent State’s Commencement ceremony,” Keaton said. “It’s truly an honor for me, and I hope by taking part I can inspire others to pursue their dreams.”

Last year’s commencement speaker was Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer.