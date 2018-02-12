A look at violent past of man accused of shooting, killing two Westerville police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team is taking a closer look at the man accused of shooting and killing two Westerville police officers Saturday.

Quentin Smith, 30, who went to Euclid High School, has a violent criminal past.

According to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records, as well as documents from Euclid police, Smith was arrested for aggravated menacing, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, and domestic violence.

In 2008, he was sentenced to prison for his actions involving his then-wife.

According to a report from Euclid police, Smith’s wife was leaving him and went to a neighbor’s house. Smith was alleged to have forced his way into the neighbor’s home to confront her. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and pointed the gun at two people in the home, and then ran after his wife. The police report also states Smith cocked the gun and pointed the weapon to his wife’s head.

But while in prison, Smith filed motions to the court asking to be released early. He penned a letter to the judge saying he had matured and that he took full responsibility for his actions.

Smith told the judge he went to school in prison to be a barber and if he was released early he was going to further his education. His request for early release was denied.

He eventually got released, and court records indicate he first returned to his mother’s house in Euclid. He had one traffic ticket in Euclid Municipal Court in 2014 for tinted windows.

